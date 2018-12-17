Bogus taxi driver given road ban as a ‘deterrent’ to others

A bogus taxi driver operating in the Glens of Antrim was nabbed after dropping off a fare outside a pub in Glenarm, Ballymena Magistrates Court has heard.

Robert Quinn (52), unemployed, of Croft Close in Carnlough, admitted a number of offences after being detected at 10.40pm on April 14 this year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court an enforcement officer saw two people getting out of the ‘cab’ and one said they had phoned for a ‘taxi’ and the driver had been paid £5.

It was established there was no record of the vehicle having been tested as a taxi and the defendant did not have a taxi licence.

During interview, the defendant said “two boys were looking a lift” from Carnlough to Glenarm.

He said he didn’t know them and added: “They must have got my number from somebody.”

The defendant admitted he had been phoned and that he was paid £5.

A defence solicitor said his client had been considering doing taxi-driving for a living.

He said the £5 barely covered the cost of the journey.

Quinn admitted charges of operating a taxi service without being the holder of an operator’s licence; being uninsured; using a taxi without a licence and not having a taxi driver’s licence.

Banning him from the road for two months along with a £400 fine, at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, December 13, District Judge Nigel Broderick said there was a purpose why taxis had to be registered and he said the ban was aimed at acting as a “deterrent” to anyone considering doing the same as Quinn.