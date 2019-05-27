Biker detected doing 124mph on major NI road

The PSNI have warned a "wannabe road racer" that he's heading for court after being detected doing 124mph on a main NI dual-carriageway.

Officers from the PSNI Road Policing team detected the speed on the A8 - the main road between Larne and Newtownabbey in Co Antrim - on May 23.

The speed of 124mph was recorded. Picture: PSNI

Pointing out that it was North West 200 and Isle of Man TT season, officers took to social media to warn there were "a lot of wannabe road racers about".

Describing the incident as "madness", they told the speeding culprit: "No ticket at that speed ... see you in court".