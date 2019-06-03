Beggs condemns Larne sledgehammer attack

Ulster Unionist MLA Roy Beggs has condemned those responsible for an attack on a home at Moyle Parade, in Larne, during the early hours of this morning.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight.

In a statement, Mr. Beggs said: “It appears that four masked men attacked a property with sledgehammers but thankfully no-one was inside the house at the time.

“Damage was caused to windows, doors and also inside the home.

“I would urge anyone who saw the attack to liaise with the PSNI to help them with their investigations by calling 101.”