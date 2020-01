A man has been accused of possessing an offensive weapon – a wooden bat – in a public place has had the charge withdrawn after accepting a caution.

Matthew John McKeen (25), of Ballywillin Road near Gleno, was charged in relation to Narrow Gauge Road in Larne on November 3 this year.

The defence solicitor was Kevin MacAllister.

No further details were given to Ballymena Magistrates Court on January 23.