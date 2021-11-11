Barrister hopes ‘penny has dropped’ with defendant regarding offending
A defence barrister told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, he hoped the “penny has dropped” with a woman that her offending has to stop.
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 2:30 pm
He was speaking as Tanya Clarke (31), with an address listed as Staffa Drive in Ballymena, was given a three months prison term, suspended for 18 months; was banned from driving for a year and fined £100.
She was in court in relation to obstructing police by giving a false name when stopped in Larne in May this year whilst she was driving whilst disqualified and without insurance and a licence.
The defendant had a previous record.