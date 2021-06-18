Banned Larne driver took to road to get ‘coronavirus vaccination’, court told

Louise Polley (46), of Blackthorn Rise in Larne, admitted charges of driving whilst disqualified and using a vehicle without insurance in Larne in relation to March 23 this year.

The court heard police received a report about a vehicle potentially being driven in Larne by a banned driver and officers located the vehicle in the town centre.

The prosecutor said the defendant was apologetic and told police said she knew she should not be on the road but “had only driven the car to get her coronavirus vaccination”.

A defence solicitor, speaking via a video link said the defendant was present in his office.

He said Polley had made a “very foolish decision to drive” on March 23 but was “extremely remorseful”.