A man who drove a friend to collect a car was detected with excess alcohol in his breath at a police checkpoint on the Coast Road at Ballygally at 11.15am on December 29 last year.

Maurice Joseph Samuel Egerton (55), a part-time gardener of Drumahoe Gardens in Larne, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on January 31.

On December 29 he had an alcohol/breath reading of 70 with the legal limit being 35.

The defendant was banned from driving for a year and fined £250.