Ballyclare man facing fraud by abuse of position charge

The full details of the charge are that ‘Defendant on dates on and between the 1st day of January 2013 and the 23rd day of August 2017 whilst occupying a position in which you were expected to safeguard, or not to act against, the financial interests of Larne Skills Development dishonestly abused that position in that you used the company credit without permission to purchase personal items with the intention, by means of the abuse of that position to make a gain for yourself or another or to cause loss to Larne Skills Development or to expose Larne Skills Development to a risk of a loss, in breach of section 4 of the Fraud Act 2006, contrary to Section 1 of the Fraud Act 2006’.