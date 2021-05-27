Ballyclare man facing fraud by abuse of position charge
A Ballyclare man is accused of fraud by abuse of position in relation to ‘Larne Skills Development’.
Colin Bonnes (46), of Hamlet Walk is charged in relation to dates between January 1, 2013, and August 23, 2017.
The full details of the charge are that ‘Defendant on dates on and between the 1st day of January 2013 and the 23rd day of August 2017 whilst occupying a position in which you were expected to safeguard, or not to act against, the financial interests of Larne Skills Development dishonestly abused that position in that you used the company credit without permission to purchase personal items with the intention, by means of the abuse of that position to make a gain for yourself or another or to cause loss to Larne Skills Development or to expose Larne Skills Development to a risk of a loss, in breach of section 4 of the Fraud Act 2006, contrary to Section 1 of the Fraud Act 2006’.
The defendant appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, via video link from his solicitor’s office. During a Preliminary Enquiry - the legal step to send the matter to Antrim Crown Court - a prosecutor submitted there was a case to answer.
A defence barrister had “no contrary submissions”.
The case has been sent to Antrim Crown Court on June 22 for arraignment.
The defendant was released on his own bail of £500. The court heard a legal aid application was made and a defence solicitor said the defendant is “employed in a different position”.