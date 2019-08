Police say there was nothing untoward about an object that sparked a security alert in Ballycarry on Thursday.

The Island Road in the East Antrim village was closed for a period while the PSNI and army technical officers examined the suspicious item before it was declared a hoax and taken away for examination.

In an update this afternoon (Friday), a PSNI spokesperson said: “We are now confident, following further enquiries, that this was nothing untoward.”