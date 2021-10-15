Great British Bake Off 2021: Who left bake off week 4, who won star baker and an episode recap

News you can trust since 1891

Islandmagee gas caverns storage plan has ‘appropriate controls in place’ - DAERA

Mid and East Antrim Council report on ‘priority’ towns and villages for gritting

Larne man is accused of driving whilst banned

£1m Carrickfergus household recycling centre expected to open before Christmas

Larne motorist was detected driving without insurance

Larne motorist uninsured on trip to hospital to see baby

Great British Bake Off 2021: Who left bake off week 4, who won star baker and an episode recap

Ballycarry man was ‘aggressive’ towards staff during Community Service

A defence lawyer said the defendant had completed more than 50 hours of the 120 hours of Community Service.

Andrew McKelvey (35), of Main Street, had the order revoked and replaced with a four months prison sentence, suspended for a year.