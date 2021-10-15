Ballycarry man was ‘aggressive’ towards staff during Community Service
A man with a Ballycarry address failed to complete Community Service after Ballymena Magistrates Court heard he had been “aggressive” and verbally abusive towards staff.
Friday, 15th October 2021, 5:00 pm
Andrew McKelvey (35), of Main Street, had the order revoked and replaced with a four months prison sentence, suspended for a year.
A defence lawyer said the defendant had completed more than 50 hours of the 120 hours of Community Service.