Bail varied for men charged in connection with ‘unprovoked sectarian attack’ in Larne

Two men accused of involvement in an “unprovoked sectarian attack” by at least five masked men as a man walked home through a town centre in the early hours of the morning have had their bail varied.

A man had been walking in The Roddens area of Larne in November when he was assaulted.

Gareth Luney (29), of Blackthorn Rise in Larne and Jonathan Karl McCloskey (26), of Green Link in Larne - each face a charge of assaulting the complainant thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm.

A police officer said it had been “an unprovoked sectarian attack” and that the complainant had named three attackers including the two defendants.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday Luney and McCloskey had their bail varied to allow them to enter areas of Larne but they are still excluded from parts of the town.

The case was adjourned to January.