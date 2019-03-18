Attack on Larne supporters’ bus condemned

Carrick Rangers have slammed those responsible for an attack on a bus carrying Larne FC fans at the weekend.

The teams met in an east Antrim derby at Taylor’s Avenue on Saturday with the home side coming out on top in a 1-0 win.

It is understood a brick was thrown at the vehicle after the clash with an estimated £3,000 worth of damage being caused.

Taking to social media to condemn those behind the incident, a Carrick Rangers spokesperson said: “Carrick Rangers FC totally condemns the anti-social behaviour outside our stadium following today’s match against Larne.

“We are glad that no supporters were injured by the actions of a mindless few who in no way represent football supporters or our club.”

The bus was operated by United Bus Company. Following the incident, the company stated via Twitter: “Unfortunately the damage to our coach screen is going to cost approximately £3,000, plus it is off the road until we get new screen fitted. This could take a while to get replaced. This is a sad day for United Bus Company who sponsor the club.”