Arson attack on house and car

A tyre was placed against the front door of a home in Co Antrim and set alight, along with a car parked at the house in the early hours of this morning.

A police spokesperson said:”Detectives are investigating an arson attack on a house and car in Sallagh Park South, Larne in the early hours of Wednesday 26th September.”

Detective Sergeant Leighanne Miller said: “We were informed by Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service of a fire at a house in Sallagh Park South at 1.45am on Wednesday morning. It was determined that a tyre had been placed against the front door of the house and set alight along with a car which was parked at the house.”

Detective Sergeant Miller continued: “Considerable damage was caused to the house as a result and the car was totally destroyed. Two cars parked next door were also damaged as a result of the fire. The male occupant of the house was alerted by a smoke alarm and was able to escape through the back door.

“This was a totally reckless act and we are fortunate not to be dealing with injuries or fatalities today.”

She added: “An investigation is now underway and I would ask anyone with any information which could assist us to contact detectives in Ballymena on 101 quoting reference number 66 26/09/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”