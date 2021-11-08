Arrests made after PSNI pursuit in Larne

Detailing the operation, a PSNI spokesperson said: “The vehicle was stolen with keys and after being ‘stung’ it was stopped tactically and two arrests were made.

“The driver faces charges of burglary, theft, disqualified driving, driving whilst unfit, no insurance, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and has been further arrested in custody for other offences.

“He has also had his licence revoked from prison and was tagged. A prolific offender stopped and taken off the streets along with a female passenger who also faces charges.”

The stolen car was stopped by police in east Antrim.

