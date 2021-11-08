Arrests made after PSNI pursuit in Larne
Officers from Steeple Road Policing Unit, assisted by colleagues from Larne, made two arrests after stopping a stolen BMW in the Carnfunnock area of east Antrim on Saturday, November 6.
Detailing the operation, a PSNI spokesperson said: “The vehicle was stolen with keys and after being ‘stung’ it was stopped tactically and two arrests were made.
“The driver faces charges of burglary, theft, disqualified driving, driving whilst unfit, no insurance, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and has been further arrested in custody for other offences.
“He has also had his licence revoked from prison and was tagged. A prolific offender stopped and taken off the streets along with a female passenger who also faces charges.”
---
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.