Arrests made after elderly resident targeted by thieves

Three people are currently in police custody following a distraction burglary in the borough last week.

Detailing the arrests, a police spokesperson said: “Following on from our post on Thursday, May 4 regarding a distraction burglary of an elderly female living in sheltered accommodation in Carrick and a number of suspicious reports of persons entering elderly person’s establishments in Carrick and Ballymena on May 1 and May 2, detectives have arrested three people.

“They are currently in police custody and assisting detectives with their enquiries.”