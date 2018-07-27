Arrests made after drugs seized

Three people were arrested yesterday for possession of Class A and Class C drugs in east Antrim.

The arrests came after a member of the public contacted police to voice concerns about “a few people who he thought were up to no good.”

Detailing the incident, Sgt McIlroy said: “As a result of some quick enquiries, three people have been arrested for possession of Class A and Class C drugs.

“This shows what can happen when we all work together! This evening (Thursday) three people are in custody and more drugs are off the street!

“Thank you to the community for quick, on the spot reporting that we could follow up with.”