An arrest warrant was issued at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday for a man accused of possessing an offensive weapon - a knife.

Brandon Andrews (20), of Ballycraigy Ring in Larne, was alleged to have committed the offence at Station Road in Larne on May 24 this year.

In relation to the same date he was also charged with possessing a knife in a public place - Hope Street in Larne.