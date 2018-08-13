Arrest made following public order incident

Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them following a public order incident in Larne.

The incident occurred in the Seacourt area of the town close to a play park at approximately 11am on Saturday, August 11.

A police spokesperson said: “We received reports that a male was running around brandishing a potential offensive weapon.

“The end result was a male was arrested for numerous offences.

“We would be keen to speak to any witnesses who saw this or have any CCTV or dashcam footage.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 512 of the 11/8/18.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.