A female was arrested after over £140 worth of razor blades were stolen from a shop in Larne.

Detailing the incident in a post on social media yesterday (Wednesday), Sgt Lowry said: “The blades were stolen from a local shop in Larne. Her property was searched and the razors were located. They will be returned to the shop.

“Is getting a closer shave with a nice razor really worth a criminal record?”