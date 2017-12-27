Armed robber steals cash and cigarettes on Christmas Eve

Police are investigating an armed robbery at commercial premises in Glynn, near Larne on Sunday, December 24.

Detailing the incident, Detective Sergeant Peter Crothers said: “Police received a report that a man, armed with a suspected gun, entered the premises in the Glenvale Park area at around 3pm, threatened a staff member and demanded cash, cigarettes and tobacco. These were handed over to the man before he left the scene.

“No one was injured in the incident, however, the staff member was left badly shaken following the incident.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the Glenvale Park area around 3pm, at the time of the robbery, and who may have information which could assist us with our investigation, to contact detectives at Ballymena Criminal Investigation Branch on 101 quoting reference number 899 of 24/12/17.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”