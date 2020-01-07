Appeal over Larne criminal damage

Police are appealing for witnesses following a report of criminal damage in the Old Glenarm Road area of Larne on the evening of Monday, December 30.

Constable Millar said: “We received a report of a group of youths throwing stones at passing cars just before 6.30pm. One car was damaged after being hit by a handful of stones.

“This was a reckless act. And, while the culprits probably considered it fun, the consequences could have been very different. This could all too easily have resulted in injury or even loss of life.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1668 of 30/12/19.”