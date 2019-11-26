Appeal over criminal damage at Fleet Street in Larne

Police are appealing for information following a report of criminal damage at residential premises in the Fleet Street area of Larne.

Sergeant Armour said: “Sometime between 10:30pm on Sunday, November 24 and 5:15am on Monday, November 25 it was reported that the front window of the property had been damaged. It is believed that a rock was thrown at the premises."

Speaking to the Larne Times, a resident of the property indicated that three young children also live in the house.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 167 25/11/19," Sgt Armour continued.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 percent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”