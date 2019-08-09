Appeal launched following Ballycarry security alert

Police are appealing for information after a security alert in the Island Road area of Ballycarry yesterday.

The alert was sparked after a suspicious object was found in the area.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police and ATO examined the object which has now been declared a hoax.

“The object has been taken away for further examination. Officers would ask anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area recently to contact them in Larne on 101, quoting reference number 953 08/08/19.

“Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”