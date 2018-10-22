Appeal launched after sexual assault on train

Police are investigating a sexual assault which occurred at approximately 12.10am on Sunday, October 21.

Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “This has occurred on a train as it pulled into Whitehead Station and has involved a young woman being touched on the chest by a male. This attention has been completely unwanted from this young woman and is completely unacceptable behaviour on someone just wanting to go home.

“The male in question is described as white, 6ft tall, stubbled face, blond to light brown straight hair, thin build wearing a light blue shirt and jeans. He was intoxicated and was with a group of about eight to 10 other males.

“We are getting CCTV of this incident from Translink but would like anyone who has witnessed this or knows this individual to please contact police on 101, quoting reference number 609 of the 21/10/18 to help us identify him.”