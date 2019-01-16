Appeal launched after laser shone at aircraft

Police are investigating an incident of a laser being shone at an aircraft in Co Antrim yesterday evening.

The incident occurred at approximately 7.50pm.

Sergeant Neil Patton said: “We believe, what was described as a green-coloured laser, was used in the Main Street area of Ballyclare.

“I want to appeal to anyone who knows anything about this incident to contact police in Antrim on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1097 of 15/01/19.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

Sergeant Patton added: “Lasers can cause temporary blindness and where airline pilots are concerned, their use could result in a catastrophe and possibly lead to significant loss of life.

“Not only is it an offence under the Air Navigation Order to endanger aircraft, but it is highly irresponsible and dangerous.

“Those involved in this type of activity need to be mindful of the impact their behaviour could have. If there is loss of life as a result of this behaviour, those involved could not only face charges of being in possession of a dangerous weapon, but could also end up facing manslaughter charges.

“It is easy to say retrospectively, ‘I never intended for that to happen’, but when you are aware of the risks and wilfully use these devices, you must be prepared to face the consequences.”