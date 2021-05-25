Appeal launched after cat shot in Larne

Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “We were contacted by a lady who found her cat in a poorly condition on Saturday night in the Ballyhampton Road area of Larne.

“The vet has since confirmed that this much loved pet was shot with two pellets. The cat is being looked after, however, we are keen to highlight this incident.

“If you have information about how this might have happened, please ring us on 101, quoting reference 1281 of May 24.”

Police are investigating.

