Appeal launched after Carnfunnock break in

Police are investigating after a number of items were stolen during a break in at Carnfunnock Country Park.

Appealing for information, Constable Garrett said: “The shop was reported to have been broken into sometime between 2pm on Sunday, July 21 and 10.50am on Monday, July 22.

“A number of items including toys and confectionery were stolen with damage also being caused to equipment in the Fun Zone area.

“We would really appreciate the public’s assistance in finding those responsible for targeting this family friendly and much loved local facility.

“Anyone with any information which could assist us with our enquiries can call police in Larne on 101, quoting reference number 555 22/07/19.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”