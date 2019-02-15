American accused of attempted murder has charges he faced withdrawn

An American man accused of attempting to murder three men while in Northern Ireland on honeymoon, has had the charges he faced withdrawn and a prosecutor said the matter is to proceed by way of a report.

The development regarding Nicholas Keith Warner (31), an electrical engineer from Summerville in South Carolina, came at Ballymena Magistrates Court.

He was excused from attending the court as he previously had his bail varied to allow him to return home.

Warner was originally charged after three men, one aged in his 60s and the others in their 30s, were allegedly stabbed in a disturbance outside a bar in Ballycarry, County Antrim, on August 11 last year.

He had faced six charges including three of attempted murder, possessing a knife, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and causing affray.