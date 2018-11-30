American accused of attempted murder again excused court attendance

Prosecutors are still compiling a file in the case of an American man accused of attempting to murder three men in County Antrim while he was here on honeymoon, Ballymena Magistrates Court has been told.

Nicholas Keith Warner (31), an electrical engineer from Summerville in South Carolina, was excused from attending the latest hearing as he previously had his bail varied to allow him to return home.

A prosecutor said the majority of a large file connected to the case is complete but medical evidence is awaited.

Warner was charged after three men, one aged in his 60s and the others in their 30s, were stabbed in a disturbance outside a bar in Ballycarry on August 11 this year.

The accused faces six charges - three of attempted murder; possessing a knife; assault occasioning actual bodily harm and causing affray.

The defendant previously appeared at court using crutches after suffering a leg injury in the Ballycarry incident.

A previous court heard there was an incident inside the bar, with Warner and his wife leaving by the front door while the three complainants left by a rear door.

When a barman went to retrieve the couple’s hire car, CCTV footage showed the men running after it, Warner going to the ground and one male circling him while kicking at his head.

That court heard the footage also showed Warner getting up and stumbling away pursued by a group of men, and a police officer confirmed the defendant’s own phone had been used to contact the emergency services.

At Ballymena Court on Thursday, the case was adjourned to January when the defendant is again excused from attending court.