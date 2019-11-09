Allegedly caused damage to a petrol pump in Larne

A man is accused of causing criminal damage to a petrol pump and also faces driving-related charges in the Larne and Ballyclare areas.

Adam Laverty (22), with an address listed as Largantogher Park in Maghera, is accused of causing criminal damage to a fuel pump at the Circle K Garage at Redlands Road in Larne on May 28 this year.

He is also accused of failing to stop, remain and report an accident; driving while disqualified and absence of insurance for a Renault Clio. The defendant appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court.

A defence solicitor said there were also further charges relating to the same date in relation to the Ballyclare area which were being dealt with at court in Belfast.

Those charges are driving while disqualified; driving whilst unfit in the vicinity of Collin Road and Springvale Road near Ballyclare and absence of insurance.

The Ballymena case was adjourned to November 14 and the two cases are expected to come together in the one court.