Alleged assault case ‘may still proceed’ despite man’s death in river tragedy

The prosecution case against two Co. Antrim men accused of serious assault “may still proceed” despite their alleged victim dying recently, a court has heard.

Larne man Joel Hawthorn (21), from Bardic Drive is accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm on Connor Murray while his co-accused, 21-year-old Jordan Brown, from Hillview Road in Carrick, is charged with causing Mr Murray actual bodily harm and having a knife with intent on September 13 last year.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, May 17, a prosecuting lawyer revealed there “has been a development” on the case in that “unfortunately, the injured party passed away.”

The lawyer added however that a PPS directing officer had spoken to Mr Murray’s family and that the prosecution “may well proceed”.

Connor Murray (23) passed away last Wednesday (May 9), six days after falling into a fast-flowing river in Larne the previous Friday.

Family and friends gathered to say a final farewell to him at a service at Ballycraigy Methodist Church in Larne, and later at Roselawn crematorium in Belfast.

In Ballymena Magistrates Court, District Judge Nigel Broderick said he would review the case in four weeks.