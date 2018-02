A Carnlough teenager has admitted stealing chocolate eggs and cans of Red Bull from the Spar shop at the town’s Harbour Road.

Aaron McCormick (19), of Gortin Park, committed the offence on January 26 this year.

He has also admitted other offences at the same shop 10 days earlier.

He appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, February 22 and the case was adjourned until the end of March for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.