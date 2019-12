A man has been charged with possessing a ‘black handled kitchen knife’ in a public place.

Francis McCallan (29), with an address listed as Linenhall Street in Ballymena, is accused in connection with an incident at Main Street in Larne on November 28 this year.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court on December 19 the case was adjourned to January 2.

The defendant was released on £500 bail with a condition that he is not to be under the influence of alcohol in public places.