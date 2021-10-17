Accused of indecent behaviour at bowling pavilion
A 64-year-old man is accused of indecent behaviour at a bowling pavilion at Curran Road in Larne.
Sunday, 17th October 2021, 9:38 am
Michael Stevens, of Old Station House, Curran Road, is also charged with being disorderly at the pavilion on September 16 this year.
He is further accused of assaulting a police officer in the execution of his duty on the same date.
The defendant appeared before Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday (October 14) and confirmed he understood the charges.
No further details were given to the court and the case was adjourned to October 28.