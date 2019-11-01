£66k counterfeit cigarette haul in East Antrim

Police have seized suspected counterfeit cigarettes with an estimated retail value of £66,000 in East Antrim.

Officers, acting on information from the public, recovered 132,000 cigarettes during an operation on Wednesday, according to posts on PSNI Larne and Carrick Facebook pages.

Warning of the dangers of purchasing potentially counterfeit products, a police spokesperson said: “You are risking your hard earned money by buying anything that could turn out to be dodgy. You may save some money in the short term but is it worth the health, financial or legal risk in the long term?”