101mph motorist said he was rushing as his granny had fallen

Deputy District Judge Anne Marshall was speaking in relation to Thomas Johnston (29), of Corran Mews, Larne, at Ballymena Magistrates Court.

A prosecutor said police detected the speeding offence involving a Volkswagen Passat at Belfast Road, Larne, at 1pm on March 25 this year.

The defendant told police: “I was going hard as my gran had fallen”.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

The court heard the defendant, who works at a coal yard at Belfast docks, already had three points on his licence and relies on his licence to travel to and from work.

Judge Marshall said: “There is absolutely no excuse for doing this speed. He is going to help someone who has fallen but he could kill somebody by driving at this high speed.

“Any collision that occurs at 101mph is going to result in fatalities and he would be going to jail for killing somebody if he repeats this speed. It is on a dual-carriageway but it is still no excuse”.