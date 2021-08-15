101mph motorist had ‘that Friday feeling’
A motorist caught doing 101mph had ‘that Friday feeling”’on his way home from work, a defence solicitor told Ballymena Magistrates Court.
Sunday, 15th August 2021, 11:11 am
Rhys McConnell (24), an electrician, of Porter Green Avenue in Larne, was detected in a 70mph zone on Friday March 13, 2020, Thursday’s court heard.
Defence solicitor Kevin MacAllister said: “He instructs it was a Friday. He had that Friday feeling, as he put it, and his speed crept up on his way home from work”.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was “not a good excuse” and banned the defendant from driving for a month and fined him £150.