Craftswoman’s fundraiser for charity close to family’s heart

A talented Carrickfergus craftswoman has used her skills to provide a funding boost for a charity close to her heart.

Linda Lamont of ‘Stitched Stuff’ raised £700 for Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI.

Linda stated: “Last month, Kilcreggan Urban Farm hosted a wonderful family fun day and craft fair and invited us along. All my proceeds on that day as well as online donations went directly to this very deserving charity.

“It is the only charity in Northern Ireland dedicated to fighting blood cancer and is very close to our hearts.

“Much gratitude goes to all the kind and generous people of Carrickfergus and further afield.”

Linda went to on thank Hazel Black, chairperson of the East Antrim Branch of Leukaemia and Lymphoma NI, for her guidance and assistance during the initiative.

The local branch also hosts regular fundraising events for research into leukaemia, lymphoma and other blood cancers which is carried out at the Centre for Cancer Research and Cell Biology, City Hospital, Belfast.