Council told £0.25m Portmuck harbour and pier refurbishment project completed

Elected representatives were given an update at a meeting of the Direct Services Committee on Tuesday evening.

It was agreed earlier this year that the most sustainable solution for the tourist attraction would be to re-instate the dislodged blocks and insert new ones. Repair work commenced in May.

The existing Portmuck Harbour structure was constructed in 1829, fell into disrepair and was reconstructed in 1929.

In 1989 remedial works were completed by the former Larne Borough Council.

Mid and East Antrim councillors were also given an update on new cycle trails planned for Bracknamuckley Forest in Portglenone.

These have been approved at a cost of £30,000 and are expected to be completed by the end of the financial year.

Existing pathways will be improved and there will be development of new “multi-use” trails, councillors have agreed.

The forest at Gortgole Road is adjacent to the River Bann and “within walking distance of Portglenone Marina”.

