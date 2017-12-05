Council raises energy efficiency awareness

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is offering local residents the chance to get their hands on some hot prizes in the run-up to Christmas.

To promote energy efficiency and raise awareness of a local home heating voucher scheme, the council is giving away an electricity monitor and £100 worth of oil stamps.

Two runner-up prizes of £50 worth of oil stamps and an electricity monitor are also up for grabs.

Deputy Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Cheryl Johnston, said: “It’s that time of year when we spend more on electricity and home heating costs increase.

“Monitoring how you use your electricity can be a way of finding out where electricity is being wasted and where potential savings can be made.

“The wireless monitor up for grabs displays data on a large, easy to read screen and shows how much electricity you are using and how much it is costing you.

“St Vincent de Paul’s oil stamp saving scheme, supported by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, allows you to spread the cost of your home heating oil bills by purchasing oil stamps from participating local retailers.

“Collect an oil stamp savings card from any of the participating stamp retailers, purchase £5 oil stamps, place your oil savings stamps onto your savings card and use for payment, or part-payment, of your oil from participating oil suppliers.”

To enter, send your name, address and contact number by email to ballymena.envhealth@midandeastantrim.gov.uk or by post to the Energy Efficiency Advisor, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Ballymena Office, Ardeevin, 80 Galgorm Road, Ballymena, BT42 1AB by Wednesday, December 20.

Alternatively, simply like Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Facebook page and tag two friends on the post highlighting the competition.

If you’re not lucky enough to win, here’s some of top tips for keeping your home warm this winter:

• Having your boiler serviced regularly can keep it operating at its most efficient, helping to reduce fuel bills and saving you money on those unexpected breakdowns. As with any fossil fuel burning appliance, inadequate or poor servicing can cause the generation of carbon monoxide. It is recommended that your boiler is serviced at least once a year.

• Check your radiators for cold spots and bleed with a radiator key.

• Your living room should be around 70oF (21oC) and your other rooms should be at least 64oF (18oC). Keep your living room warm throughout the day and heat your bedroom before going to bed.

• Draw your curtains before it gets dark to keep heat in and don’t block your radiators with furniture.

If you would like further advice and information on Energy Efficiency around the home, please phone 0300 124 5000 or email homesafety-energyadvice@midandeastantrim.gov.uk