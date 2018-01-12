Council considers new playground for Glenarm

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is considering a plan to build a new multi-use games area and children’s playground in Glenarm.

A planning application has been made for the new shorefront facility at The Cloney.

It will be located on land between the carpark and toilet block.

Consultation is taking place with neighbours in the locality at present.

A final decision will be made by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s planning committee.

The initiative is part of a waterfront regeneration plan for Glenarm.