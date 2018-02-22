Council backs MND Charter

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has agreed to adopt the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Charter in support of local people living with this terminal disease and their carers.

MND is a fatal, rapidly progressing disease that can leave people locked in a failing body, unable to move, talk and eventually breathe.

It kills around a third of people within a year of diagnosis, and more than half within two years. There is no cure.

Unfortunately, MND is still little understood and this contributes to many people with the disease not receiving the care and support they need. The MND Charter was launched to change this.

The decision follows a motion brought before council last month by TUV Councillor Timothy Gaston.

Councillor Timothy Gaston said: “I am delighted our council has agreed to adopt the MND Charter.

“It is vital that more people are aware of the needs of people with MND so those living with this devastating disease can maximise their quality of life and die with dignity.

“In life no one has assurance of tomorrow and with no cure of MND it’s important we do all we can to give someone the best quality of life possible up until the end.”

Chris James, Director of External Affairs for the MND Association, said: “The importance of the MND Charter is undeniable. We want everyone to be clear that access to the right care, in the right place, at the right time, as set out in our Charter, can transform lives.”

