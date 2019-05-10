Could your business undertake a ‘virtual’ Rowathon for Bowel Cancer UK

Businesses across Northern Ireland are being called on to ‘virtually’ row as far as they can in four hours on Friday, June 14.

The aim? To raise funds for Bowel Cancer UK to help stop people dying of bowel cancer in the country.

It’s an opportunity to gather a team of colleagues and pledge to get sponsored to row as far as and fast as you can from 1-5pm on that date to raise a collective total of £15,000 to fund Bowel Cancer UK’s vital services and lifesaving research in Northern Ireland. Teams can row either in a gym or borrow a rowing machine (or two) from a local gym for the office.

UTV presenter Pamela Ballantine is backing the fundraising challenge, which is a joint collaboration between Belfast businesses: Novosco, Edwards & Co, Catalyst and Quigg Golden. Other organisations that have already signed up include Burke Systems and Solutions, The Duke of York, Abacus Talent Group and Anytime Fitness.

More than 1,100 people are diagnosed with bowel cancer in Northern Ireland making it the country’s third most common cancer. It’s also the second biggest cancer killer in Northern Ireland, however, it is treatable and curable, especially if diagnosed early.

Bernie McGarry, Senior Health Promotion & Training Officer for Northern Ireland at Bowel Cancer UK, said: “Go on, join us for this fun rowing challenge, which will bring out your competitive streak! The money raised from this team building afternoon will help us ensure a future where nobody dies of bowel cancer.”

To sign up, email bernadette.mcgarrry@bowelcanceruk.org.uk