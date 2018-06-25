Corran’s Integrated Primary School’s new building delayed

Parents have been left in limbo as a new Larne primary school expected to be completed by September, will now not be finished until the end of the year.

Work on the £3m building at Corran Integrated Primary School has halted.

Sinn Fein Councillor James McKeown told the Larne Times that he had been contaced by a number of parents who are concerned about the delay.

Mr McKeown said: “They are concerned and worried about whether or not the school is going to be opened.

Work began last summer and when completed the new building is said to include “top of the range technology in the classrooms, innovative and interactive outdoor spaces and parking”.

However concerns were raised by parents who noticed work appeared to have stopped at the site.

“I went up round to see the site and it was at a complete standstill,” Councillor McKeown added. “There doesn’t appear to be any machinery or activity going on at all.

“It was due to be finished, as far as I know, in September, for the start of term.”

Meanwhile, East Antrim Alliance MLA, Stewart Dickson, has expressed his disappointment the purpose-built building will not be ready for the start of the school year in September.

Mr Dickson said: “It is not clear exactly what the cause of the delay is, although it appears to be around contractual issues. I have requested to be kept up to date, and will be following the issue closely.

“I know that many parents and children will be disappointed by this delay. However, I will be holding the Department of Education to their promise to deliver this building no later than Christmas and to resolve these issues soon.”

A Department of Education spokesperson said: “The Department can confirm that the contractor is currently not on site but is expected to return to the site shortly. The Department cannot comment further on contractual matters as they remain commercial in confidence.”

The Larne Times contacted the contractor, FORRME Construction, but no-one was available for comment at this time.