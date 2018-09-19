Coping with ageing advice for the Class of 68’

The 50th anniversary reunion of Larne Grammar School Class of ’68 has been held at Ballygally Castle Hotel.
As well as past pupils, the organisers were pleased to have four of the school’s former teachers present.
Bob Hayes, LGS68 Committee, stated: “Mr Lawson (85 years of age) gave an incredibly humerous speech in which he advised us on how to cope with the problems of ageing.
“After a quiz, video presentation, awards ceremony and excellent meal, the evening was rounded off with music provided by Esler Burke.”
“Formal photography was by John Gibson, Sporting Images NI.”