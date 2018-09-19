Coping with ageing advice for the Class of 68’

The 50th anniversary reunion of Larne Grammar School Class of ’68 has been held at Ballygally Castle Hotel.

As well as past pupils, the organisers were pleased to have four of the school’s former teachers present.

Ex-Linn Primary School pupils who attended the reunion, Peter Lloyd (left) and Stephen LeFevre.

Bob Hayes, LGS68 Committee, stated: “Mr Lawson (85 years of age) gave an incredibly humerous speech in which he advised us on how to cope with the problems of ageing.

“After a quiz, video presentation, awards ceremony and excellent meal, the evening was rounded off with music provided by Esler Burke.”

“Formal photography was by John Gibson, Sporting Images NI.”

Former Moyle Primary School pupils, from left, Raymond Smith, Jackie McCann (Clements), Alan Kane, John Bell, Eleanor Nelson (Jenkins) and Robert Hayes.

Ex-Olderfleet Primary School pupils who attended the reunion, Ken Andrews (left) and Jim Seymour.

Teachers, from left, Mr Woodside, Mr Lawson, Mr Lynas and Mr Aiken.