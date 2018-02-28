Concert in memory of 'remarkable pupil' Brooke

A special concert next Thursday is to raise funds for the NI Children’s Hospice in memory of Carrickfergus girl, Brooke Harvey.

The Gospel Praise Service at Loughshore Hotel in Carrick has been organised by evangelist John Weir.

It aims to shine a light on the unique services of the Children’s Hospice, where Brooke passed away, as well as Roddensvale School in Larne, which she attended.

Mr Weir said: “I was privileged to conduct Brooke’s funeral service and this Gospel Praise Service is in her memory. I realise the tremendous support both the school and hospice gave to Brooke and her family and this night is to celebrate her life. The proceeds will be divided between the school and hospice to enable them to continue the tremendous work they do on a daily basis. A great line-up of singers and musicians have agreed to come and it’s even more special that Roddensvale School Choir will perform - a night not to be missed.”

Roddensvale principal, John Madden added: “Brooke was a remarkable pupil; she was an endearing young girl who enriched the lives of all those who knew her well. Everyone at Roddensvale remembers Brooke’s lovely smile and engaging personality which shone through in everything she did during her time with us.”

Beginning at 7.45pm on Thursday, March 8, the evening is open to all and has in the line-up talented musicians Mark and Joseph Kennoway, singers Amy Roberts, Karla Gregg and Bobby Moon with special guests Roddensvale School Choir. An offering will be collected to support the work of NI Children’s Hospice and Roddensvale School.

“We are so delighted to have this Gospel Praise Night in memory of Brooke,” said Brooke’s mum, Lesley. “The school and hospice have been such a great support to our family down the years. We cant thank them enough. Brooke touched so many lives and I want to thank everyone who has helped us in recent days. We also want to thank everyone who is coming to take part in this special night."