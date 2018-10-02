Community rallies round Cassandra

The Larne community is rallying to the aid of a young mum as she seeks therapies for her life-limiting cancer.

An online fundraising page has been set up to help Cassandra Jordan (39) following a devastating diagnosis this week.

Speaking to the Larne Times earlier today, Cassandra, who previously battled breast cancer, said: “I was told my breast cancer was in remission in February. I started getting pains under my arms and went for tests last week. I found out yesterday that I have incurable, inoperable cancer in my brain and also cancer in both of my lungs.

“The news is still sinking in, but I know there is currently nothing that can be done for me here.

“I’ve done a bit of research online and there are therapies available in Germany and America.”

Cassandra, who is mother to Kendall (21) and Jordan (6), as well as grandmother to Harlow Rose (2), said she is willing to try anything to extend her life.

She added: “I know I am life limited and probably won’t get to be an old woman. I just want to add on some time to spend as long as possible with my family. I am willing to try anything. The more money raised, the more options I have got.”

The online appeal organisers hope to raise around £80,000. At the time of going to print, over £1,000 has been collected.

If you would like to make a donation, go to https://www.gofundme.com/cassandras-cancer-treatment-fund