Community plan ‘maps out exciting future’ for Mid and East Antrim

Mid and East Antrim’s “Putting People First” community plan “maps out an exciting future for the area”, according to the council’s planning committee chair Ald. May Beattie.

The 15-year programme was launched in 2017 and will continue until 2032.

It is aimed at changing the way in which public services are planned and delivered in this borough by involving public, private and voluntary sectors.

The plan contains five themes - sustainable jobs and tourism, good health and wellbeing, progress in education, community safety and cohesion and environment.

It acknowledges how the body can respond to a changing economy and develop skills locally to take advantage of further opportunities and build on “sectoral strengths such as “advance manufacturing and agrifood.

By 2030, it is projected that 24.6 per cent of the population will be aged over 65 years, the second highest level in Northern Ireland.

The plan has highlighted the need to ensure that services and communities can respond to demands on health care and accommodation.

Ald. Beattie said: “We are working very closely with the planning partners and those relationships will ensure the community is at the heart of everything we do. With this positive momentum, we can expect a lot of great work to be carried out in the future.

“The plan maps out an exciting future for the area and all of those who live, work, and visit and do business here. A huge amount of work went into developing the plan and that will help us realise a strong, vibrant, safe and inclusive Mid and East Antrim.”

The plan will be subject to regular reviews.