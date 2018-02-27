Collision driver misjudged speed of approaching vehicle

A Larne motorist who misjudged the speed of an approaching car and crossed into its path, was fined £265 at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Anthony McToal (26), of Upper Cairncastle Road, also received four penalty points for driving without due care and attention.

The court heard police were called to a two-vehicle collision on the Glenshane Road, Maghera, on November 6 last year.

Counsel prosecuting said defendant was travelling from the Derry direction when he slowed down to turn right into a petrol station. She said as he completed the manoeuvre he crossed into the path of an oncoming car.

Counsel said both vehicles were damaged and injuries were sustained in the collision.

In a subsequent interview with police, the defendant claimed he had slowed down and checked for oncoming traffic but he hadn’t realised he did not have sufficient time to make the turn, counsel added.

Defence barrister Liam McStay stressed McToal did not have any points on his licence. He handed into court two documents, one from the defendant’s father, which he asked the judge to consider.

Mr McStay said the collision had been a misjudgment on the part of the defendant.

“He got out of his vehicle and helped the injured and also stopped cars,” he said.

“He made himself available to police at the scene.”

Deputy District Judge Noel Dunlop said he accepted the collision had been caused by a momentary lapse in concentration by the defendant.