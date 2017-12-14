Colleagues to get in a spin for charity

Staff at a local supermarket are taking part in a gruelling fundraising effort for a worthy cause tomorrow.

The colleagues at Asda Larne will be conducting a 12-hour ‘spinathon’ in store from 8am until 8pm on Friday, December 15 in aid of the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

Urging residents to back the charity campaign, Stuart Legge, store manager at Asda Larne said: “We’re always really keen to support local charities and this is one of many ways we see the store helping out members of the local community.

“They are doing a fantastic job in helping to improve the areas we live in and we’re proud to support that work.”